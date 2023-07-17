New adviser to chairman of Azerbaijani Central Bank appointed (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Shahin Mahmudzade has been appointed Advisor to the Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports via the CBA.

Mahmudzade was born in 1992 in Baku.

In 2015 he graduated from Ankara University with a bachelor's degree in finance, and in 2016 - Sabanci University with a master's degree in finance.

In addition, he completed one year of study at the KU Leuven University (Belgium) in 2013, with a degree in Economics and Management under the Erasmus program, and also received a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) certificate.

He began his career in 2016 at the Monetary Policy Department of the CBA.

In 2018, he worked as a chief specialist in the Credit Market and Liquidity Risk Management Department of the Risk Management Department of PASHA Life Insurance OJSC.

In 2020, he took the position of Head of the Credit Market and Liquidity Risk Management Division of the Risk Management Department, and since 2021 - Director of the Risk Management Department at the OJSC.