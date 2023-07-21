Hotel and recreation center to be built in Azerbaijan’s Dashalti village

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. A hotel and a rural-style recreation center will be built in the village of Dashalti in the Shusha district on an area of 2.4 hectares, Trend reports.

The investment zone covers the construction of houses and private sector-designed tourist facilities in the village of Dashalti to be carried out by PMD Group LLC.

The hotel complex will consist of 10 two-story buildings. In addition, a restaurant, entertainment facilities and sports centers, a playground for children, and a recreation park are scheduled to be built within the 48-room hotel complex.

The village was liberated from Armenian occupation during the second Karabakh war.