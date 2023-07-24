One more company granted status of Aghdam Industrial Park resident in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Eos Group has received the status of a resident of the Aghdam Industrial Park in Azerbaijan, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

According to the minister, the number of residents has reached 18.

"Eos Group plans to invest 4.7 million manat ($2.7 million) in an enterprise for the production of aerated concrete blocks and create 49 new permanent jobs," he added.

As many as 132 business entities have received the status of resident in industrial zones, and 68 of them have already started production activities.

The total volume of investments is more than 7.2 billion manat ($4.2 billion).