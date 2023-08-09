Azerbaijan building colossal power plant since independence (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Azerbaijan is constructing the country's largest power plant since independence, Trend says, citing Azerbaijan's Azerenergy electrical power producer.

Work on the largest power plant of the independence period, scheduled for completion in February 2023, is progressing quickly.

The construction of a new 1,280 megawatt power plant on the land of the Azerbaijan thermal power plant in Mingachevir is being carried out by specialist Azerbaijani local enterprises.

The station's construction is overseen by the Italian AFRY consulting firm and the Spanish IDOM design firm.

