Azerbaijan streamlines document registration process for transfers of imported products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. The process of documents registration for transfers of imported goods has been simplified in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Additionally, in transactions involving trade mediation, a middleman may give the seller an advance payment up to 180 days in advance in the order of preliminary transfer.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) reports that these modifications went into effect on August 9, 2023.

In order to carry out targeted transfers of people, including foreign trade transactions of business entities under a more benevolent regime, the "Rules for Conducting Transactions of Residents of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Foreign Currency, as well as Transactions of Non-Residents in National and Foreign Currency" were amended by Resolution No. 38/1 of the CBA Board on July 28, 2023.