Work on reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s Yenikand-Bilasuvar road ongoing (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. The State Agency of Highways of Azerbaijan continues the capital reconstruction of the Yenikand-Bilasuvar section of the M3 Alat-Astara-border with Iran highway, the Agency told Trend.

The road's length after being upgraded to the second technical category is 71 kilometers.

The two-lane highway has a carriageway that is 15 meters wide, plus 7.5 meters of additional carriageway.

On the road, all artificial structures, water pipes, and seven automotive bridges are being rebuilt.

