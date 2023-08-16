Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss pharmaceutical projects in industrial zones (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discussed implementation of joint pharmaceutical projects in industrial zones, Trend reported.

The prospects of investing in Azerbaijan's Pirallahi Industrial Park were discussed with representatives of pharmaceutical companies of Uzbekistan, according to the Development Agency of Economic Zones under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

Advisor to the Chairman of the Agency for Development of Pharmaceutical Industry of Uzbekistan Hilola Ganieva and a delegation of representatives of number of pharmaceutical companies of this country, familiarized themselves with the work done in Pirallahi Industrial Park and the activity of the factory on production of disposable syringes of the Diamed Co. LLC, during their visit to Azerbaijan.

Elshad Nuriyev, Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency of Azerbaijan, talked about the functioning industrial zones in the country, the created favorable investment environment for the development of entrepreneurship, tax and customs privileges.

The sides also discussed realization of joint pharmaceutical projects in industrial zones and the possibility of establishing a research center for development of cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector.

Azerbaijan's imports of pharmaceutical products increased in volume by 5 percent (to 16,240 tons) from January through June 2023 year-on-year, while in value terms decreased by 2 percent, amounting to $322 million.