Trendyol launches new company in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. World-famous Turkish electronic trading platform Trendyol has established a company in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

LLC Trendyol Azerbaijan was registered by the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

The legal address of the company is 4/189 Hasan Aliyev Street, Nasimi district, Baku city.

The authorized capital of the company is 200,000 manat ($117,647), the legal representative is a Turkish citizen Irem Yılandil. She has been working in Trendyol Company for more than 6 years.

Earlier, Trendyol signed an agreement with Baku-based PASHA Holding, a leading conglomerate in Azerbaijan. Under the deal, the two parties will provide e-commerce services in Azerbaijan.