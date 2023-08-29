Azerbaijan reduces potato harvesting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. A total of 664,921 tons of potatoes were harvested in Azerbaijan from an area of 32,665 hectares from January through July 2023, Trend reports.

The volume of this indication is 12,000 tons (1.8%) less than it was during the same period in 2022, according to Azerbaijan's State Statistics Committee. Between January and July 2022, a total of 676,984 tons of potatoes were harvested from a plot of land measuring 34,762 hectares.

During the reporting period, potatoes were primarily gathered in the Azerbaijani districts of Jalilabad (161,500 tons), Shamkir (143,750 tons), and Tovuz (136,055 tons).