BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. It is expected that the revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan next year will amount to 33.8 billion manat ($19.9 billion), Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Finance, tax revenues are forecasted at the level of 17.9 billion manat ($10.5 billion), and non–tax revenues - 16.1 billion manat ($9.5 billion).

Will be updated