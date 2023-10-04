Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss possibilities for further bilateral co-op boost

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan discussed the possibilities for further expanding their bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

"During our visit to Turkmenistan, we held a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov. During the discussions, we expressed satisfaction with the positive outcomes of our joint efforts and economic partnership in promoting regional development. We also touched upon the prospects for further expanding our bilateral cooperation," Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his page on X (Twitter).

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan from January through August 2023 amounted to $644.767 million, marking a 2.7-fold increase compared to the same period last year. Exports accounted for $56.622 million, while imports reached $588.145 million.