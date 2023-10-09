Azerbaijani company and individual entrepreneur granted Yevlakh agropark residency (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. O BAĞ LLC and private entrepreneur Mirsahib Samadov have been granted residency in the Yevlakh Pilot Agropark, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on "X" (Twitter), Trend reports.

"These residents are planning to establish intensive orchards with a total investment of 301,300, covering an area of 35.4 hectares. The initiative is expected to create permanent employment opportunities for eight individuals and seasonal jobs for 30 others," he said.

Currently, 51 agro-parks are being established in 32 districts of Azerbaijan. A total of 34 agro-parks specialize in crop production, 14 in crop and livestock production, one in animal husbandry, and two in the processing industry. Of these, 44 have already started their activities, while others are undergoing design or construction work.