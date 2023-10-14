Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan reveals its state debt as of October 1, 2023

Economy Materials 14 October 2023 14:07 (UTC +04:00)
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Azerbaijan's public debt amounted to 17.2 billion manat ($10.1 billion), or 14.4 percent of the projected gross domestic product for 2023, as of October 1, the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the information, the external debt is 11.1 billion manat ($6.5 billion), and the internal public debt is 6.1 billion manat ($3.6 billion), which is up to 9.3 and 5.1 percent of the expected GDP, respectively.

The main part of the domestic public debt consists of government bonds issued to finance the state budget deficit, supporting the development of the government securities market.

As of the reporting date, 25.4 percent of outstanding government bonds accounted for one-year, 57.9 percent - for two- and three-year and 16.6 percent - for five- and seven-year government bonds.

