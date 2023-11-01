Azerbaijan's Mercury-1 vessel back in operation after overhaul (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The "Mercury-1" vessel owned by sea transport fleet of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) has undergone overhaul, ASCO said, Trend reports.

The repair was carried out in a short period of time and with high quality at Zygh ship repair and construction plant.

The ferry's main engines were repaired and two out of three auxiliary engines were replaced with new ones. Hull welding, piping, electrical and automation work was completed on the ship. The ship's machinery (pumps, separator, compressor) was also repaired.

A modern satellite communication terminal of a new type "Inmarsat-C", two mobile ultrashort-wave radios, a depth echo sounder, two antennas for a stationary UGD radio, one electronic chart (ECDIS), a radar station (RADAR) and a gyrocompass were installed on board.

The underwater and surface parts, head deck, engine room and superstructure of the ship "Mercury-1" were cleaned and painted, living and service spaces of the crew were repaired at the level of modern requirements.

The ship, which successfully passed the test inspection, was returned to operation.

