Azerbaijani finance minister comments on reduction of state allocations for kindergartens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The costs of preschool education have been reduced on some points, Azerbaijani Finance Minister, Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.

Sharifov made a remark at a joint meeting of the committees of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on legal policy and state-building, defense, security and anti-corruption, human rights, international relations and inter-parliamentary relations, where the draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024".

"Currently, the Azerbaijan Ministry of Science and Education does not deal with nutrition issues in kindergartens under a single item of food expenses, but it does involve catering companies in this work (to provide hot dishes), and hot meals are already being delivered to kindergartens" the minister said.

Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million), expenditures - 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including centralized revenues - 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local revenues - 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), local expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million)).

