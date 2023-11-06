Turkish payment system reveals timing for money transfers launch to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The Turkish ‘Turan Teknoloji Anonim Sirketi’ (Turan) payment system plans to launch money transfers to Georgia, Managing Director at United Payment Azerbaijan company Edgar Abdullayev told Trend.

Abdullayev said that the company is awaiting receipt of a license in accordance with the law "On payment services and payment systems" (the draft law "On payment services and systems" was passed in August 2023 and is scheduled to take effect on November 9, 2023).

"After receiving a license to operate in Azerbaijan, we plan to launch money transfers from Azerbaijan to Türkiye and Georgia as soon as possible. We plan to launch a mobile application as early as December this year. Our goal is to ensure simplicity and convenience in making each transaction while making the transfer process as simple as possible for our customers," he added.

Currently, money transfers to Azerbaijan through the Turan system are successfully implemented. Monthly transfers to Azerbaijan through the system amount to approximately 9.5 million liras ($340,000), and the system aims to increase this figure to 37.5 million liras ($1.3 million) per month in 2024.

The Turan payment system currently has over 120,000 active users and monthly processes over 700,000 transactions.