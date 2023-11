Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to 1 US dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against US dollar October 30 1.7 November 6 1.7 October 31 1.7 November 7 1.7 November 1 1.7 November 8 1.7 November 2 1.7 November 9 1.7 November 3 1.7 November 10 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0,0046 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0209 manat and amounted to 1.8210 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro October 30 1.7952 November 6 1.8247 October 31 1.8010 November 7 1.8201 November 1 1.7961 November 8 1.8201 November 2 1.8016 November 9 1.8201 November 3 1.8065 November 10 1.8201 Average rate per week 1.8001 Average rate per week 1.8210

Last week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0183 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble October 30 0.0181 November 6 0.0184 October 31 0.0183 November 7 0.0183 November 1 0.0182 November 8 0.0183 November 2 0.0183 November 9 0.0183 November 3 0.0183 November 10 0.0183 Average rate per week 0.0182 Average rate per week 0.0183

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0002 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.0597 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira October 30 0.0602 November 6 0.0599 October 31 0.0601 November 7 0.0597 November 1 0.0600 November 8 0.0597 November 2 0.0600 November 9 0.0597 November 3 0.0599 November 10 0.0597 Average rate per week 0.0600 Average rate per week 0.0597

