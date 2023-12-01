Women in Tech working to empower more women by 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. By 2030, Women in Tech hopes to have empowered over five million women, Founder and CEO of Women in Tech Ayumi Moore Aoki said, Trend reports.

She spoke at the ongoing InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku.

"Women in Tech is a global leader in creating an inclusive tech ecosystem for women and girls. We have a clear goal in mind: to empower more than five million women and girls by 2030, therefore contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals," she said.

She underlined that new employment are being created as a result of rising technologies, and that women and girls must be qualified for these opportunities.

"This is one of the highest-paying fields, with great flexibility for women to balance work and family care and diversity is essential and integral to any healthy and successful enterprise," she stressed.

The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30 and will end on December 1.

InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential alliances.

