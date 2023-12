Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 45.9425 manat, or $27.02 (1.34 percent), this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 67.7178 manat, or $39.83 (2 percent), and amounted to 3,454.9100 manat ($2,032.30) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold November 20 3,367.9805

($1,981.1) November 27 3,423.0605 ($2,013.56) November 21 3,387.8110

($1,992.8) November 28 3,426.7155 ($2,015.71) November 22 3,399.2435

($1,999.5) November 29 3,480.2570 ($2,047.21) November 23 3,390.8200

($2,298.9) November 30 3,475.5140 ($2,044.42) November 24 3,390.1060

($1,994.1) December 1 3,469.0030 ($2,040.59) Average weekly 3,387.1922

($1,992.4) Average weekly 3,454.9100 ($2,032.30)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 1,0696 manat, or $0.015 (2.55 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 42.3781 manat ($24.93), which is 4.97 percent, or 2.0055 manat ($1.18) more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver November 20 40.3198 ($23.72) November 27 41.9373 ($24.67) November 21 40.4566 ($23.80) November 28 41.8604 ($24.62) November 22 40.4971 ($23.82) November 29 42.6100 ($25.06) November 23 40.2438 ($23.67) November 30 42.4758 ($24.99) November 24 40.3457 ($23.73) December 1 43.0069 ($25.30) Average weekly 40,3726 ($23.75) Average weekly 42.3781 ($24.93)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 1.4535 manat ($0.85), or 0.09 percent this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 16.0701 manat or $9.45 (1.02 percent) to 1,586.2037 manat ($933.06) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum November 20 1,540.5400 ($906,20) November 27 1,586.5760 ($933.28) November 21 1,573.8940 ($925,82) November 28 1,564.6545 ($920.38) November 22 1,593.3930 ($937,29) November 29 1,603.8820 ($943.46) November 23 1,577.6935 ($928,05) November 30 1,590.7835 ($935.75) November 24 1,565.1475 ($920,67) December 1 1,585.1225 ($932.42) Average weekly 1,570.1336 ($923,61) Average weekly 1,586.2037 ($933.06)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 98.6 manat ($58), or 5.4 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium decreased by 1.65 percent, or 29.9523 manat ($17.62) compared to last week, amounting to 1,781.4521 manat ($1,047.91).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium November 20 1,805.0175 ($1,061.77) November 27 1,826.0805 ($1,074.16) November 21 1,831.8180 ($1,077.54) November 28 1,809.4290 ($1,064.37) November 22 1,823.1735 ($1,072.45) November 29 1,800.5720 ($1,059.16) November 23 1,805.1280 ($1,061.84) November 30 1,743.6985 ($1,025.70) November 24 1,791.8850 ($1,054.05) December 1 1,727.4805 ($1,016.16) Average weekly 1,811.4044 ($1,065.53) Average weekly 1,781.4521 ($1,047.91)

