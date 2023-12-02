Half of CO2 emissions come from last 30 years - Croatian PM

DUBAI, UAE, December 2. Half of the total CO2 emissions over the last two centuries have occurred in the last 30 years, and they continue to rise, Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the World Summit on Climate Action, organized within the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.

"Unfortunately, awareness about climate change is increasing faster than ever. The bleak fact of global warming appears to be accelerating rather than slowing. Emissions of greenhouse gases continue to climb. On November 17, we surpassed the symbolic 2% global warming threshold since the beginning of the industrial age. This seemed inconceivable until recently. It's a strong message that we need to do a lot more to reduce the effects of climate change. We, on the other hand, are doing the reverse," the official stated.

Plenkovic noted that Croatia ranks fifth in the European Union in the production of electricity from renewable sources and eighth in gross energy consumption from renewable sources.

"We have made considerable progress by including environmental factors in our state ecological procurement and adopting environmental management in public administration. Carbon pricing has already resulted in a 43 percent reduction in CO2 emissions. We are aware that the richest ten percent of countries account for half of CO2 emissions, while the poorest half of humanity accounts for only eight percent of emissions. We must act quickly and proportionally to our impact on global warming, now more than ever. Croatia is resolved to be a dependable partner inside the COP convention," he added.

The opening ceremony of the World Summit on Climate Action was held in Dubai on December 1.

