France aims to double its emissions reduction rate by 2030 - Macron

DUBAI, UAE, December 2. France aims to double its emissions reduction rate to 5 percent per year by 2030, President of France Emmanuel Macron said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during his speech at the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28 in Dubai, UAE.

"We are in compliance with our trajectory. And this is not the case of many countries, including amongst the rich countries. But we need to double this rate. And this is very much at the heart of the ecological plan prepared by Europe. And, of course, we will implement all of that through our various projects in France and regionally. In France, we will work with our local authorities, our industry, and all of our compatriots. And in this respect, we undertook reforms," he said.

Macron noted that France has given its foremost priority to phasing out energy production generated from coal.

"And accordingly, we need to speed up with renewable energy and nuclear energy. And if we look at what is happening around the globe, if we want to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, we need to phase out coal by 2030, oil - by 2045, and gas - by 2050. The countries that are the largest consumers of coal shall phase it out as soon as possible. So to that effect, we need an absolute turnaround on coal," he added.