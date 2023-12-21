TuranSEZ - major project covering Turkic states' joint economic initiatives, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. TuranSEZ (Special Economic Zone) is a major project covering Turkic states' joint economic initiatives, Trade Minister of Türkiye Omer Bolat said, Trend reports.

"The Organization of Turkic States has been dynamically developing since 2009. Even Hungary, a member of the European Union, joined this organization. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also participated in the summit in Astana on November 3, 2023," he reminded.

"A week after the Astana summit, the summit of the Organization for Economic Cooperation took place in Tashkent. The TuranSEZ industrial zone in Kazakhstan is a significant investment, a major project that encompasses joint economic initiatives of the Turkic world countries. We are diligently working on this project," Bolat said.

The minister emphasized that economic and investment ties between Turkic states have been expanding each year, and there was no decline even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The growth trend continues this year, as it did in the past, bringing expanded trade relations, investments, and joint large-scale projects. We believe that the future belongs to the Turkic world," he added.

Bolat is taking part in the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum. At the same time, many government officials and heads of large and medium-sized companies from both countries are also participating in the event.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel