Russian Domodedovo Commercial Services branches out to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Russian Domodedovo Commercial Services has registered a branch in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The company is a commercial agency of Domodedovo Airport (Domodedovo Commercial Services LLC

Domodedovo Commercial Services LLC's mission is to ensure the effective collaboration of Domodedovo Airport firms with airlines.

Ivan Trunov is the company's official representative, according to the State Tax Service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

The legal address of the branch: 30 Dadash Bunyadzade street, Yasamal district, Baku.

