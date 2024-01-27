Azerbaijan appoints head of working group on Alat Free Economic Zone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Mikayil Jabbarov was appointed head of the working group on the Alat Free Economic Zone, Trend reports.

The relevant decree on amending the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated September 17, 2018 No. 487 “On additional measures related to the development of the Alat Free Economic Zone” was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, the working group on the Alat Free Economic Zone will be led by the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan.