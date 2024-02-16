Azerbaijan lists number of enterprises to operate in local industrial zones this year (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Azerbaijan's industrial zones managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency (IZIA) are planned to start operation of nearly 10 enterprises in 2024, Chairman of the Board of the IZIA under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Seymur Adigozalov said during a press conference on the results of activities in 2023, Trend reports.

“It's planned to create permanent jobs for approximately 1,000 people at these enterprises,” he emphasized.

To date, 142 business entities have obtained resident status in Azerbaijan's industrial zones managed by the IZIA (26 business entities received resident status in 2023 alone).

The Economic Zones Development Agency was established as a public entity on the basis of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park LLC by the Decree No. 1257 dated January 22, 2021 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev "On measures related to the improvement of the management of industrial parks, industrial districts and agricultural parks".

