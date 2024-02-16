Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park to start production of electric buses (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The production of electric buses in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park is set to be realized in the near future, said Chairman of Economic Zones Development Agency (IZIA) under the Ministry of Economy Seymur Adigozalov during a press conference dedicated to the results of activity for 2023, Trend reports.

"IZIA is successfully executing green energy transformation projects that are compatible with Azerbaijan's socioeconomic development goal for 2022-2026. The goal is to fully meet Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park's electricity needs with alternative energy sources. Future projects include developing a project for electric bus production in the same industrial park, helping to better carbon dioxide emission management in the country. Additionally, it will support the transfer of alternative energy technologies to the country. This objective is set to be achieved in other industrial zones, particularly in the industrial parks operating in Karabakh, in the future," he noted.

To note, the Economic Zones Development Agency was established as a public entity on the basis of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park LLC by the Decree No. 1257 dated January 22, 2021 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev "On measures related to the improvement of the management of industrial parks, industrial districts and agricultural parks".

