Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 17 February 2024 23:16 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

5 February

1,7

12 February

1,7

6 February

1,7

13 February

1,7

7 February

1,7

14 February

1,7

8 February

1,7

15 February

1,7

9 February

1,7

16 February

1,7

average rate per week

1,7

average rate per week

1,7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0056 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0023 manat and amounted to 1.8277 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

5 February

1,8316

12 February

1,8346

6 February

1,8274

13 February

1,8299

7 February

1,8274

14 February

1,8213

8 February

1,8323

15 February

1,8236

9 February

1,8312

16 February

1,8290

Average rate per week

1,8300

Average rate per week

1,8277

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble rose by 0.0003 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0186 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

5 February

0,0186

12 February

0,0187

6 February

0,0188

13 February

0,0186

7 February

0,0188

14 February

0,0186

8 February

0,0187

15 February

0,0186

9 February

0,0187

16 February

0,0184

Average rate per week

0,0187

Average rate per week

0,0186

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Türkiye's lira appreciated by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.0553 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Türkiye's lira

5 February

0,0557

12 February

0,0554

6 February

0,0556

13 February

0,0553

7 February

0,0556

14 February

0,0553

8 February

0,0556

15 February

0,0553

9 February

0,0554

16 February

0,0552

Average rate per week

0,0556

Average rate per week

0,0553

