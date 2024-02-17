Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar 5 February 1,7 12 February 1,7 6 February 1,7 13 February 1,7 7 February 1,7 14 February 1,7 8 February 1,7 15 February 1,7 9 February 1,7 16 February 1,7 average rate per week 1,7 average rate per week 1,7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0056 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0023 manat and amounted to 1.8277 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro 5 February 1,8316 12 February 1,8346 6 February 1,8274 13 February 1,8299 7 February 1,8274 14 February 1,8213 8 February 1,8323 15 February 1,8236 9 February 1,8312 16 February 1,8290 Average rate per week 1,8300 Average rate per week 1,8277

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble rose by 0.0003 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0186 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble 5 February 0,0186 12 February 0,0187 6 February 0,0188 13 February 0,0186 7 February 0,0188 14 February 0,0186 8 February 0,0187 15 February 0,0186 9 February 0,0187 16 February 0,0184 Average rate per week 0,0187 Average rate per week 0,0186

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Türkiye's lira appreciated by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.0553 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Türkiye's lira 5 February 0,0557 12 February 0,0554 6 February 0,0556 13 February 0,0553 7 February 0,0556 14 February 0,0553 8 February 0,0556 15 February 0,0553 9 February 0,0554 16 February 0,0552 Average rate per week 0,0556 Average rate per week 0,0553

