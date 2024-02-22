Azerbaijan Central Bank's currency auction demand grows

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held another currency auction, Trend reports via Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)

As CBA data read, the auction's demand totaled $108.1 million (up 5.36 percent or $5.5 million from the previous auction) and was entirely satisfied.



Meanwhile, at the previous currency auction, demand totaled $102.6 million.



The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the auction was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.



Since the start of the year, $1.1 billion has been bought at currency auctions. The highest currency demand was reported at the auction conducted on February 13, 2024, at $151.1 million. Some $417.1 million was purchased at currency auctions in January 2024.

To note, $3.8 billion was purchased at currency auctions in 2023.

The CBA started conducting currency auctions by unilateral sale of foreign currency under competitive conditions in mid-January 2017.

