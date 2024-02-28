Saudi Aramco boosts Jafurah gas and condensate reserves

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Saudi Aramco has significantly increased the confirmed gas and condensate reserves at the Jafurah unconventional field in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

According to the company, it has officially recorded 15 trillion standard cubic feet (scf) of raw gas and two billion stock tank barrels (STB) of condensate as proven reserves at Jafurah.

The latest evaluation suggests that Jafurah holds a total resource of 229 trillion scf of raw gas and an estimated 75 billion STB of condensate. These revised figures were determined using an innovative approach to shale reserves assessment, marking the first application of such a method in the industry with the potential for broader implementation.

Work is currently in progress to kick off production at Jafurah. The goal is to scale up and achieve a sustainable sales gas rate of 2 billion scfd by 2030, along with substantial amounts of ethane, Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs), and condensate.

"This achievement enhances the Kingdom’s hydrocarbon wealth through proven reserves of gas, which is a vital resource for the energy and chemicals industries. Aramco’s upstream business is deploying state-of-the-art technologies including advanced modelling and artificial intelligence to make tangible progress in developing Jafurah, which is one of the company’s growth engines and an important economic resource for the Kingdom. The field represents a key element in our ambitious strategy to increase Aramco’s gas production," said Amin H. Nasser, Aramco President and CEO.