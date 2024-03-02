Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar February 19 1.7 February 26 1.7 February 20 1.7 February 27 1.7 February 21 1.7 February 28 1.7 February 22 1.7 February 29 1.7 February 23 1.7 March 1 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro grew by 0.0013 manat at the end of this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0047 manat and amounted to 1.8413 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro February 19 1.8323 February 26 1.8395 February 20 1.8308 February 27 1.8451 February 21 1.8386 February 28 1.8414 February 22 1.8412 February 29 1.8423 February 23 1.8403 March 1 1.8382 Average rate per week 1.8366 Average rate per week 1.8413

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble fell by 0.0003 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0185 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble February 19 0.0184 February 26 0.0183 February 20 0.0184 February 27 0.0184 February 21 0.0184 February 28 0.0184 February 22 0.0183 February 29 0.0186 February 23 0.0183 March 1 0.0186 Average rate per week 0.0184 Average rate per week 0.0185

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.0005 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to 0.0545 manat per lira.

The official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira February 19 0.0551 February 26 0.0547 February 20 0.0550 February 27 0.0544 February 21 0.0550 February 28 0.0546 February 22 0.0548 February 29 0.0545 February 23 0.0547 March 1 0.0542 Average rate per week 0.0549 Average rate per week 0.0545

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel