Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 2 March 2024 12:56 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

February 19

1.7

February 26

1.7

February 20

1.7

February 27

1.7

February 21

1.7

February 28

1.7

February 22

1.7

February 29

1.7

February 23

1.7

March 1

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro grew by 0.0013 manat at the end of this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0047 manat and amounted to 1.8413 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

February 19

1.8323

February 26

1.8395

February 20

1.8308

February 27

1.8451

February 21

1.8386

February 28

1.8414

February 22

1.8412

February 29

1.8423

February 23

1.8403

March 1

1.8382

Average rate per week

1.8366

Average rate per week

1.8413

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble fell by 0.0003 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0185 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

February 19

0.0184

February 26

0.0183

February 20

0.0184

February 27

0.0184

February 21

0.0184

February 28

0.0184

February 22

0.0183

February 29

0.0186

February 23

0.0183

March 1

0.0186

Average rate per week

0.0184

Average rate per week

0.0185

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.0005 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to 0.0545 manat per lira.

The official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

February 19

0.0551

February 26

0.0547

February 20

0.0550

February 27

0.0544

February 21

0.0550

February 28

0.0546

February 22

0.0548

February 29

0.0545

February 23

0.0547

March 1

0.0542

Average rate per week

0.0549

Average rate per week

0.0545

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more