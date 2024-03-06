Road cargo shipments between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan see growth in permission form requests

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The number of permission forms for international cargo transportation by road between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan has increased fivefold over the past three years, Trend reports.

The new meeting of the Mixed Commission on International Road Transport between the two countries has agreed upon the issuance of additional permission forms to ensure continuity of transportation in 2023 and a preliminary quota for the forms between the countries for 2024.

The meeting discussed the problems faced by the parties in the field of international road transport between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and ways to solve them.

An agreement was also reached on carrying out organizational work on the transportation of transit goods from China by carriers of both countries to ensure the sustainable development of the Middle Corridor.

Besides, the meeting noted that the total volume of traffic between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, as well as the activity of carriers of the two countries in transporting goods across the region, has increased.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.

