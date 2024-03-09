Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
The official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
26 February
|
1,7
|
4 March
|
1,7
|
27 February
|
1,7
|
5 March
|
1,7
|
28 February
|
1,7
|
6 March
|
1,7
|
29 February
|
1,7
|
7 March
|
1,7
|
1 March
|
1,7
|
8 March
|
1,7
|
Average rate per week
|
1,7
|
Average rate per week
|
1,7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0099 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0067 manat and amounted to 1.8480 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
26 February
|
1,8395
|
4 March
|
1,8436
|
27 February
|
1,8451
|
5 March
|
1,8446
|
28 February
|
1,8414
|
6 March
|
1,8448
|
29 February
|
1,8423
|
7 March
|
1,8535
|
1 March
|
1,8382
|
8 March
|
1,8535
|
Average rate per week
|
1,8413
|
Average rate per week
|
1,8480
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble fell by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0186 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
26 February
|
0,0183
|
4 March
|
0,0185
|
27 February
|
0,0184
|
5 March
|
0,0186
|
28 February
|
0,0184
|
6 March
|
0,0187
|
29 February
|
0,0186
|
7 March
|
0,0187
|
1 March
|
0,0186
|
8 March
|
0,0187
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0185
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0186
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira appreciated by 0.0008 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0008 manat and amounted to 0.0537 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Türkiye's lira
|
26 February
|
0,0547
|
4 March
|
0,0542
|
27 February
|
0,0544
|
5 March
|
0,0538
|
28 February
|
0,0546
|
6 March
|
0,0536
|
29 February
|
0,0545
|
7 March
|
0,0534
|
1 March
|
0,0542
|
8 March
|
0,0534
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0545
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0537
