Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar 26 February 1,7 4 March 1,7 27 February 1,7 5 March 1,7 28 February 1,7 6 March 1,7 29 February 1,7 7 March 1,7 1 March 1,7 8 March 1,7 Average rate per week 1,7 Average rate per week 1,7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0099 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0067 manat and amounted to 1.8480 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro 26 February 1,8395 4 March 1,8436 27 February 1,8451 5 March 1,8446 28 February 1,8414 6 March 1,8448 29 February 1,8423 7 March 1,8535 1 March 1,8382 8 March 1,8535 Average rate per week 1,8413 Average rate per week 1,8480

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble fell by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0186 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble 26 February 0,0183 4 March 0,0185 27 February 0,0184 5 March 0,0186 28 February 0,0184 6 March 0,0187 29 February 0,0186 7 March 0,0187 1 March 0,0186 8 March 0,0187 Average rate per week 0,0185 Average rate per week 0,0186

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira appreciated by 0.0008 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0008 manat and amounted to 0.0537 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Türkiye's lira 26 February 0,0547 4 March 0,0542 27 February 0,0544 5 March 0,0538 28 February 0,0546 6 March 0,0536 29 February 0,0545 7 March 0,0534 1 March 0,0542 8 March 0,0534 Average rate per week 0,0545 Average rate per week 0,0537

