Economy Materials 9 March 2024 10:08 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

26 February

1,7

4 March

1,7

27 February

1,7

5 March

1,7

28 February

1,7

6 March

1,7

29 February

1,7

7 March

1,7

1 March

1,7

8 March

1,7

Average rate per week

1,7

Average rate per week

1,7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0099 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0067 manat and amounted to 1.8480 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

26 February

1,8395

4 March

1,8436

27 February

1,8451

5 March

1,8446

28 February

1,8414

6 March

1,8448

29 February

1,8423

7 March

1,8535

1 March

1,8382

8 March

1,8535

Average rate per week

1,8413

Average rate per week

1,8480

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble fell by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0186 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

26 February

0,0183

4 March

0,0185

27 February

0,0184

5 March

0,0186

28 February

0,0184

6 March

0,0187

29 February

0,0186

7 March

0,0187

1 March

0,0186

8 March

0,0187

Average rate per week

0,0185

Average rate per week

0,0186

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira appreciated by 0.0008 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0008 manat and amounted to 0.0537 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Türkiye's lira

26 February

0,0547

4 March

0,0542

27 February

0,0544

5 March

0,0538

28 February

0,0546

6 March

0,0536

29 February

0,0545

7 March

0,0534

1 March

0,0542

8 March

0,0534

Average rate per week

0,0545

Average rate per week

0,0537

