Azerbaijan to make headway in technical educational program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. One of the agency's aims is to increase the number of graduates of the technology educational program to 5,000, said Head of the Digital Skills Development Department of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Fatima Alakbarova, Trend reports.

She made the statement at a news conference focused on the agency's actions in 2023 and plans for 2024.



Alakbarova stated that in 2023, a total of 1864 students began pursuing the technical educational program.

"The education program has graduated over 3,000 students, with a 91 percent job placement rate. In the current year, the agency wants to expand the number of graduates to 5,000, develop two foreign collaborations, and provide new training programs in 'Full Stack Web Programming' and 'Cybersecurity'," she stressed.

The Innovation and Digital Development Agency was founded as a public legal organization under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport by a decree issued by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on October 11, 2021.



The Agency of Innovation and Digital Development is dedicated to organizing digital transformation efforts around the country, cultivating a local innovation environment, and strengthening the entire ecosystem. The agency's primary focus areas include conducting nuclear science and technology tests, assisting individuals and entities in innovation-driven scientific research and startups, facilitating the adoption of modern technologies, ensuring accessible educational and career opportunities in the ICT sector, and establishing and managing the digital government and society.

