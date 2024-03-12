Azerbaijani AccessBank highlights major components of new EBRD loans (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Azerbaijani AccessBank is in the process of signing with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to open new credit lines, which will consist of three key components, Chairman of the Board of AccessBank David Tsiklauri told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the first co-branded branch opening of AccessBank.

"The first component is the primary loan line intended to aid micro, small, and medium-sized firms (MSMEs), which has traditionally been sponsored by AccessBank. The second is a risk-sharing facility, which is a collaborative program with the EBRD to fund significant projects, allowing the bank to sponsor larger efforts. The third component is trade finance, which promotes international trade financing," he emphasized.

According to him, special emphasis is paid to products that meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) requirements, emphasizing the bank's responsibility in supporting sustainable development principles in the corporate environment.

"We seek not only to extend the scope of our services but also to include sustainable development ideas into the foundation of financing, particularly in the MSME sector," he mentioned.

Meanwhile, 2024 in Azerbaijan was declared the “Year for a Green World,” and AccessBank is taking an active part in this initiative, expressing its intention to finance projects aimed at developing a green economy in the country.

“We see great potential in the green economy and are ready to invest in projects that will contribute to the environmental well-being and sustainable development of Azerbaijan,” Tsiklauri added.

