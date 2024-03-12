Azerbaijani-Kazakh economic ties demonstrate high potential - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. There is great potential for Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to strengthen their economic relations, economics expert Khalid Karimli told Trend.

Karimli emphasized that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan's considerable coordination in transportation and agriculture is particularly significant.

"Both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have great economic potential, and their governments are actively working to strengthen regional cooperation through transportation, energy, and other projects. Kazakhstan has seen significant progress during the last three decades," the expert noted.

He also emphasized that the transit of Kazakhstan's products through Azerbaijan has increased in recent years.

"During 2022-2023, a collaborative effort between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan was initiated for the export of Kazakh oil to Europe through the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline. The inaugural shipment of Kazakh oil was dispatched from the port of Ceyhan last year," he added.

