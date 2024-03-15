Azerbaijan experiences growth in truck and passenger car production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Azerbaijan produced 574 passenger cars and 149 trucks from January through February 2024, Trend reports, referring to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

Thus, compared to the same period last year, the production of passenger cars increased by 25.9 percent, while the production of trucks - by 33 percent.

As of March 1 this year, the stocks of finished products amounted to 232 units of passenger cars and 64 units of trucks respectively.

