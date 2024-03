Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 27.778 manat ($16.34), or 0.75 percent, this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold rose by 74.4685 manat, or $43.8 (4.52 percent), from last week to 3,690.9533 manat ($2,171.15).

Change in price of one ounce of gold March 4 3,537.4025 manat ($2,080) March 11 3,708.3205 manat ($2,181.36) March 5 3,596.9585 manat ($2,115) March 12 3,703.2885 manat ($2,178.4) March 6 3,614.863 manat ($2,125) March 13 3,670.5975 manat ($2,159.17) March 7 3,666.9 manat ($2,156) March 14 3,692.0175 manat ($2,171.77) March 8 3,666.9 manat ($2,156) March 15 3,680.5425 manat ($2,165.02) Average weekly 3,616.4848 manat ($2,127) Average weekly 3,690.9533 manat ($2,171.15)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 1.2232 manat (72 cents), or 2.96 percent this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 41.7717 manat ($24.57), which is 3.54 percent, or 1.4292 manat (84 cents) more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver March 4 39.1689 manat ($23.04) March 11 41.2998 manat ($24.29) March 5 40.3325 manat ($23.7) March 12 41.6041 manat ($24.47) March 6 40.1829 manat ($23.6) March 13 40.9862 manat ($24.11) March 7 41.0141 manat ($24.12) March 14 42.4456 manat ($24.97) March 8 41.0141 manat ($24.12) March 15 42.523 manat ($25.01) Average weekly 40.3425 manat ($23.7) Average weekly 41.7717 manat ($24.57)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 20.1365 manat ($11.84), or 1.29 percent this week.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum rose by 53.567 manat or $31.51 (3.51 percent) to 1,578.3565 manat ($928.44) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum March 4 1,505.299 manat ($885.3) March 11 1,558.1605 manat ($916.56) March 5 1,519.0435 manat ($893.5) March 12 1,587.1115 manat ($933.59) March 6 1,509.498 manat ($887.6) March 13 1,572.5935 manat ($925.05) March 7 1,545.0535 manat ($908.8) March 14 1,595.62 manat ($938.6) March 8 1,545.0535 manat ($908.8) March 15 1,578.297 manat ($928.41) Average weekly 1,524.7895 manat ($896.9) Average weekly 1,578.3565 manat ($928.44)

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 84.184 manat ($49.52), or 4.85 percent this week.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium rose by 5.43 percent, or 91.3682 manat ($53.75), from the previous week, totaling 1,772.7719 manat ($1,042.81).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium March 4 1,631.15 manat ($959.4) March 11 1,734.1785 manat ($1,020.1) March 5 1,620.2445 manat ($952.9) March 12 1,748.9175 manat ($1,028.77) March 6 1,634.9750 manat ($961.2) March 13 1,766.453 manat ($1,039.09) March 7 1,760.3245 manat ($1,035) March 14 1,795.948 manat ($1,056.44) March 8 1,760.3245 manat ($1,035) March 15 1,818.3625 manat ($1,069.62) Average weekly 1,681.4037 manat ($988.8) Average weekly 1,772.7719 manat ($1,042.81)

