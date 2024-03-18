Azerbaijan, Iraq talk economic potential realization opportunities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Azerbaijan and Iraq have discussed opportunities for economic potential realization, Azerbaijani Economic Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, Trend reports.

"As part of our visit to Iraq, we, together with colleagues, had the honor of being received by Mr. Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, the President of Iraq. It was highlighted that relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq are developing in the directions mapped out by the heads of state. Opportunities for fulfilling the existing economic potential were also reviewed," the publication says.

According to the State Customs Committee's data, Azerbaijan exported goods worth $1.055 million to Iraq and imported over $12,300 worth of goods in January 2024.