Azerbaijan's electric vehicle imports ramp up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Azerbaijan imported 13,299 cars for various purposes from January through February this year (24.2 percent more than in the same period last year) worth $247.613 million (4.6 percent less than in the same period last year), Trend reports, referring to the State Customs Committee.

Over the course of two months, imports of passenger cars and other motor vehicles intended primarily for the transportation of people decreased by 7.2 percent to 12,023 units (valued at $217.7 million). Imports of motor vehicles intended for the transportation of 10 or more persons, including the driver, decreased by 17.2 percent to 24 units (valued at $1 million).

Out of these vehicles, 2,571 (valued at $82.7 million) are vehicles powered by internal combustion engines as well as electric motors, and 541 (valued at $22.8 million) are vehicles powered by electric motors only.

This indicates a 41.7 percent rise in imports of the former kind of vehicle and a 2.4 times increase in imports of the latter.

Additionally, imports of motorized vehicles for cargo transportation increased by 36.1 percent to 1,185 units (valued at $22.5 million), while imports of special-purpose motorized vehicles decreased by 23.9 percent to 67 units (valued at $6.3 million).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel