Azerbaijan reduces spending on milk and cream imports

Economy Materials 20 March 2024 16:17 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Azerbaijan imported 1,993 tons of milk and cream from January through February 2024, Trend reports via the State Customs Committee.

The committee's data shows that the value of milk and cream in this volume amounted to $3.15 million.

This is 103 tons, or 5.4 percent, bigger volume than the same period last year, but $1.1 million, or 25.9 percent less value.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan spent 0.1 percent of its total imports on milk and cream.

