Gas supplies from Türkiye to Hungary to start soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Hungary will start receiving Turkish natural gas on April 1 and will become the first state outside Türkiye's circle of neighbors to export its gas, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said, Trend reports.

He made a remark after negotiations with the Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, during Atomexpo-2024 in Sochi.

To note, Hungary and Türkiye signed an agreement on supplying 275 million cubic meters of Turkish gas in 2024 in the second and third quarters of this year.

