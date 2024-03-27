Azerbaijan becomes China's most significant economic partner - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Azerbaijan becomes China's most significant economic partner, with the volume of trade between the two countries increasing by 21 percent in 2023 and approaching $2.2 billion, expert economist Eyyub Kerimli told Trend.

He stated that there is a significant level of political and economic linkages between the two countries.

"Trade turnover between China and our nation has increased by nearly 50 percent over the same period last year, according to this year's data. China and Azerbaijan have had a beneficial relationship for more than 20 years. The cooperation between the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway (BTK) line and China's international sea trade port for freight transportation between China and Europe is very remarkable, the expert noted.



Furthermore, he stressed the need of teamwork in transit and logistics operations.

"China shows great interest in the opening of the Zangezur corridor and is eager to advance our nation's transportation infrastructure. As such, the East seeks to increase China's trade volume with the West while improving the caliber and speed of freight transportation. In this regard, China finds Azerbaijan to be an important ally. China's fourth-place ranking among our nation's trading partners highlights the close economic relations between the two countries and offers significant opportunities going forward," Kerimli added.

