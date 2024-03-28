Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijani currency rates for March 28

Economy Materials 28 March 2024 09:37 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 28

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat for March 28, 2024, is set at 1.7 and 1.8399 manat, respectively, Trend reports.

The manat's rate in relation to other foreign currencies on Thursday, in reference to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), is as follows:

Currencies

1 US dollar

USD

1,7

1 euro

EUR

1,8399

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,1104

1 Argentine peso

ARS

0,002

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

0,5195

1 Brazilian real

BRL

0,341

1 UAE dirham

AED

0,4629

1 South African rand

ZAR

0,0898

100 South Korean won

KRW

0,1264

1 Czech krone

CZK

0,0727

100 Chilean pesos

CLP

0,1734

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

0,2353

1 Danish krone

DKK

0,2467

1 Georgian lari

GEL

0,6296

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

0,2173

1 Indian rupee

INR

0,0204

1 British pound sterling

GBP

2,1472

100 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

0,0107

100 Iranian rials

IRR

0,004

1 Swedish krona

SEK

0,16

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,8786

1 Israeli shekel

ILS

0,462

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,2523

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,5265

1 Kazakh tenge

KZT

0,0038

1 Kyrgyz som

KGS

0,019

100 Lebanese pounds

LBP

0,0019

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

0,3591

1 Mexican peso

MXN

0,1027

1 Moldovan leu

MDL

0,0962

1 Egyptian pound

EGP

0,036

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

0,1576

100 Uzbek som

UZS

0,0135

1 Polish zloty

PLN

0,4262

1 Russian ruble

RUB

0,0185

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,2616

1 Saudi rial

SAR

0,4533

1 SDR (IMF Special Drawing Rights)

XDR

2,2526

1 Turkish lira

TRY

0,0526

1 Taiwan dollar

TWD

0,0532

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

0,1554

1 new Turkmen manat

TMT

0,4857

1 Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH

0,0432

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,1232

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

1,0186

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more