Azerbaijan expands range of goods subject to import customs duty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has amended the resolution "On rates of customs duties on export-import transactions" approved by the decision of April 22, 1998, Trend reports

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a new resolution in this regard.

According to the document, the list of goods subject to import customs duty has been expanded.

Thus, the following goods and operations will also be subject to import customs duty:

- goods imported by individuals as humanitarian aid for gratuitous distribution;

- operations on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources; operations on any submission to the State Oil Fund or to legal entities representing Azerbaijan in production sharing agreements, fixed assets, movable property, and other assets intended to be transferred to Azerbaijan under export pipeline agreements and other similar agreements;

- equipment and materials associated with oil and gas activities for export purposes (in case the approved list of equipment and materials imported into Azerbaijan by the State Oil Company for oil and gas activities for export purposes is submitted to the customs authorities);

- imported technology, equipment, and components for the creation and production of defense articles by the Ministry of Defense Industry and its subordinate enterprises;

- imported gold for placement in the assets of the State Oil Fund.

