Azerbaijan, Türkiye moot possibilities of implementing investment projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have discussed possibilities of implementing investment projects, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"The Azerbaijani-Turkish alliance and the platform of successful economic partnership continue to flourish due to the realization of joint initiatives. During the meeting with representatives of Turkish companies Koç Holding and Aksoy Holding, we exchanged views on opportunities for the realization of investment projects in our country, as well as prospects for cooperation," the publication reads.

To note, according to the data of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, in 2023 the volume of foreign direct investment (FDI) of Azerbaijan amounted to $3.1 billion. The top three countries in terms of FDI from Azerbaijan are Türkiye - $1.8 billion, the US - $311 million, and the UK - $157 million.

Meanwhile, FDI in Azerbaijan's economy amounted to $6.6 billion in 2023. The top five leading countries in terms of FDI in the economy of Azerbaijan include the UK - $1.8 billion, Türkiye - $1.3 billion, Cyprus - $791.5 million, Russia - $617.3 million and Iran - $395.9 million.

