ÖBB Rail Cargo launches new container, swap body transport services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. ÖBB Rail Cargo Group (RCG) has launched new container and swap body transport services between Verona and Vienna, Trend reports.

The move aims to streamline cross-border processing and reduce transport times to Northern Italy. The service caters to containers (20-45 feet) and swap bodies (25-45 feet).

RCG has also increased round trips on the Duisburg-Villach-Ljubljana route, improving efficiency for Slovenia-Germany connections. The Budapest-Neuss service now offers five weekly round trips, enhancing links between Western and Southern/South-Eastern Europe.

Additionally, a new TransFER Burghausen–Trieste maritime connection will begin in April, facilitating intermodal goods flow between Germany and Italy. This responds to the growing demand for rail transport solutions in Bavaria and Austria.

These developments highlight RCG's commitment to meeting market demands and providing efficient rail transport across key European regions.