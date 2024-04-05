Azerbaijani Central Bank backs Rules of Payment Transactions and Payment Tools

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Board has approved the "Rules of Payment Transactions and Payment Tools," Trend reports.

CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov signed a new decision in this regard.

Thus, the July 10, 2012 decision "On Approval of Rules of Issuance and Use of Payment Cards" was revoked.



The CBA Legal Department was directed to submit the decision to the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan within three days for entry in the State Register of Legal Acts.

