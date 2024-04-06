Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The official exchange rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
25 March
|
1.7
|
April 1
|
1.7
|
26 March
|
1.7
|
April 2
|
1.7
|
27 March
|
1.7
|
April 3
|
1.7
|
28 March
|
1.7
|
April 4
|
1.7
|
29 March
|
1.7
|
April 5
|
1.7
|-
|April 6*
|1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0085 manat at the end of this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0068 manat and amounted to 1.8349 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
25 March
|
1.8477
|
April 1
|
1.8338
|
26 March
|
1.8477
|
April 2
|
1.8247
|
27 March
|
1.8409
|
April 3
|
1.8318
|
28 March
|
1.8399
|
April 4
|
1.8434
|
29 March
|
1.8320
|
April 5
|
1.8407
|-
|April 6*
|1.8423
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8416
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8349
The official exchange rate of manat against the Russian ruble remained unchanged this week. The weighted average rate also remained unchanged at 0.184 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
25 March
|
0.0185
|
April 1
|
0.0184
|
26 March
|
0.0185
|
April 2
|
0.0184
|
27 March
|
0.0183
|
April 3
|
0.0184
|
28 March
|
0.0185
|
April 4
|
0.0184
|
29 March
|
0.0184
|
April 5
|
0.0184
|-
|April 6*
|0.0184
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0184
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0184
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0006 manat this week. The weighted average rate remained unchanged at 0.0529 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
25 March
|
0.0526
|
April 1
|
0.0524
|
26 March
|
0.0526
|
April 2
|
0.0527
|
27 March
|
0.0528
|
April 3
|
0.0529
|
28 March
|
0.0526
|
April 4
|
0.0532
|
29 March
|
0.0524
|
April 5
|
0.0532
|-
|April 6*
|0.0530
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0526
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0529
To note, due to the Ramadan holiday falling on April 10 or 11, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has declared April 6 (Saturday) a working day to maintain the order of working days and days off, as April 12 falls on a Friday.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel