Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The official exchange rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar 25 March 1.7 April 1 1.7 26 March 1.7 April 2 1.7 27 March 1.7 April 3 1.7 28 March 1.7 April 4 1.7 29 March 1.7 April 5 1.7 - April 6* 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0085 manat at the end of this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0068 manat and amounted to 1.8349 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro 25 March 1.8477 April 1 1.8338 26 March 1.8477 April 2 1.8247 27 March 1.8409 April 3 1.8318 28 March 1.8399 April 4 1.8434 29 March 1.8320 April 5 1.8407 - April 6* 1.8423 Average rate per week 1.8416 Average rate per week 1.8349

The official exchange rate of manat against the Russian ruble remained unchanged this week. The weighted average rate also remained unchanged at 0.184 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble 25 March 0.0185 April 1 0.0184 26 March 0.0185 April 2 0.0184 27 March 0.0183 April 3 0.0184 28 March 0.0185 April 4 0.0184 29 March 0.0184 April 5 0.0184 - April 6* 0.0184 Average rate per week 0.0184 Average rate per week 0.0184

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0006 manat this week. The weighted average rate remained unchanged at 0.0529 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira 25 March 0.0526 April 1 0.0524 26 March 0.0526 April 2 0.0527 27 March 0.0528 April 3 0.0529 28 March 0.0526 April 4 0.0532 29 March 0.0524 April 5 0.0532 - April 6* 0.0530 Average rate per week 0.0526 Average rate per week 0.0529

To note, due to the Ramadan holiday falling on April 10 or 11, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has declared April 6 (Saturday) a working day to maintain the order of working days and days off, as April 12 falls on a Friday.

