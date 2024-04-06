Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 6 April 2024 14:26 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The official exchange rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

25 March

1.7

April 1

1.7

26 March

1.7

April 2

1.7

27 March

1.7

April 3

1.7

28 March

1.7

April 4

1.7

29 March

1.7

April 5

1.7
- April 6* 1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0085 manat at the end of this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0068 manat and amounted to 1.8349 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

25 March

1.8477

April 1

1.8338

26 March

1.8477

April 2

1.8247

27 March

1.8409

April 3

1.8318

28 March

1.8399

April 4

1.8434

29 March

1.8320

April 5

1.8407
- April 6* 1.8423

Average rate per week

1.8416

Average rate per week

1.8349

The official exchange rate of manat against the Russian ruble remained unchanged this week. The weighted average rate also remained unchanged at 0.184 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

25 March

0.0185

April 1

0.0184

26 March

0.0185

April 2

0.0184

27 March

0.0183

April 3

0.0184

28 March

0.0185

April 4

0.0184

29 March

0.0184

April 5

0.0184
- April 6* 0.0184

Average rate per week

0.0184

Average rate per week

0.0184

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0006 manat this week. The weighted average rate remained unchanged at 0.0529 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

25 March

0.0526

April 1

0.0524

26 March

0.0526

April 2

0.0527

27 March

0.0528

April 3

0.0529

28 March

0.0526

April 4

0.0532

29 March

0.0524

April 5

0.0532
- April 6* 0.0530

Average rate per week

0.0526

Average rate per week

0.0529

To note, due to the Ramadan holiday falling on April 10 or 11, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has declared April 6 (Saturday) a working day to maintain the order of working days and days off, as April 12 falls on a Friday.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more