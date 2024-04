BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Amendments have been made to the "Charter of the legal entity of public law 'Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan' (Azercosmos)", Trend reports.

The decision was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the document, the authorized fund of Azerkosmos was increased from 295.6 million manat ($173.9 million) to 398.6 million manat ($234.5 million).

