Azerbaijan lists main gas recipients in 1Q2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Azerbaijan's gas exports from January through March 2024 reached 6.4 bcm, the country's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports.

Out of this volume, some 3.2 bcm of gas was exported to Europe (50 percent), 2.3 bcm - to Türkiye (36 percent), and 0.9 bcm (14 percent) - to Georgia.

At the same time, in January-March 2024, the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) supplied Türkiye with 1.3 bcm of gas.

Meanwhile, during the reporting period, the country produced 12.6 bcm of gas - up by 400 million cubic meters year-on-year.

Azerbaijan initiated gas transportation to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor on December 31, 2020. This corridor facilitates the transport of gas from the Caspian Sea region to European countries, passing through Georgia and Türkiye. The project, with a total cost of 33 billion US dollars, is anticipated to recoup its capital costs within 8–10 years.

In July 2022, Azerbaijan and the European Union reached an agreement to double the volume of gas supplies via the Southern Gas Corridor, from the current 10 billion cubic meters to 20 billion cubic meters by 2027.